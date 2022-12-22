No gunshots fired inside Greenbrier Mall Wednesday night, Chesapeake police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shoppers at Greenbrier Mall were sent scrambling Wednesday when they thought they heard gunshots being fired inside. It was actually a robbery in progress, police said.

Just after 5:40 p.m., police were called to Greenbrier Mall for a report of gunshots inside with people running outside. Once the officers got to the scene, they learned the sound was actually coming from two men smashing a case in a jewelry store.

No shots were fired, police said.

The suspects, who police described as two Black men, took an unknown amount of merchandise and left the area on foot. A surveillance photo provided by police shows the suspects in the store.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The incident comes as shoppers are still on edge following a shooting in the parking lot of the mall earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway. They found a crime scene near the old Sears building. The suspected shooter left before authorities arrived.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

The Wednesday night incident comes nearly a month after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Six people were killed and several others were hurt on Nov. 22 when an employee opened fire in the store on Sam's Circle before turning the gun on himself.

