No imminent danger after bomb threat made to Norfolk State campus, FBI, local police say

News 3
Norfolk State University
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:59:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University Police are investigating an unconfirmed bomb threat that was made to campus Thursday afternoon.

The university said several other institutions received threats.

NSU Police are actively investigating, and the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies are assisting.

The FBI's preliminary investigation has concluded that there is no imminent threat of danger to the NSU campus.

NSU received similar threats this semester, which proved to be unfounded. While the university is taking this latest threat seriously, officials say it appears to be less credible.

All students, faculty and staff are asked to be on alert for suspicious activities and to be on the lookout for further announcements should the need arise.

NSU Police and the Norfolk Police Department have increased patrols on campus and around the campus perimeter.

If any students need support, they can contact the NSU Counseling Center at 757-823-8173. You are asked to contact NSUPD at 757-823-8102 if you see any suspicious activity.

