No injuries after attic fire at York County home

YORK Co., Va. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Will Scarlet Lane Monday afternoon.

Units with York County Fire & Life Safety were called to the home in the Queens Lake subdivision just after 3:30 p.m. They responded from the Bruton District.

As part of the automatic aid agreement, units from Williamsburg and James City County also responded to the scene.

The people who live in the home were already outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters performed an interior fire attack to locate the fire, which was in the attic. There was heavy smoke coming from the attic when they got to the scene.

The fire was knocked down and put out shortly thereafter.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

