PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at the Wheelabrator facility located at 3806 Elm Avenue Tuesday night.

Crews with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and Navy Regional Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 7:36 p.m.

They arrived on scene to find a conveyor belt on fire.

Firefighters made an attack, brought the fire under control and extinguished it at 8:13 p.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

