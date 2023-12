MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a Mathews County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday along Twiggs Ferry Road, where a deputy was running stationary radar.

The sheriff's office said an SUV went off the road and crashed into the back of the deputy's car, entrapping him.

The driver and the deputy are okay but both vehicles are considered a total loss, the sheriff's office said.

Virginia State Police is investigating.