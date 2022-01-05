No injuries after Portsmouth residential fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a residential fire in the 1300 block of Prentis Avenue Tuesday night.

Crews with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a report of a multi-family structure fire around 7:35 p.m.

With help from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters were able to quickly confine and put out the fire, which was in a three-unit occupancy.

Ten people lived in the occupancy, which was damaged as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is providing assistance to all of the occupants.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt during this incident.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.