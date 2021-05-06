No injuries after Suffolk apartment fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Bank Street in Downtown Suffolk Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:20 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene three minutes later.

Firefighters found the fire confined to the kitchen area of a first floor apartment. No one was at home at the time of the fire. It is not known how many people lived in the apartment or how many will be displaced.

The fire was called under control at 6:34 p.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Responding units included Battalion 1; Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4; Ladders 3 and 6; Safety 1; Medic 1; Rescue 1 and EMS1.

Suffolk Police also responded, and the road was briefly closed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Download the News 3 app for updates.