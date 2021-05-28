No injuries reported after 2-alarm residential fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire that left one family displaced Thursday evening.

According to fire crews, the call for the fire came in around 4:50 p.m. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Hawkins Mill Way in the Haygood section of the city, and while en route, crews reported that they could see heavy smoke coming from the structure from a distance.

Seven units were involved, officials said. Arriving crews called in a second alarm due to the heavy fire coming from the structure.

The fire was marked under control at 5:40 p.m. and marked out at 5:58 p.m.

The displaced family is being assisted by the Red Cross, and no other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.