PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Fire Department is investigating after a fire at a multi-family structure Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call for the fire came in at about 3:09 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Craddock section of the city, where they found a five-unit structure with heavy fire coming from the back.

No one was injured in the fire. Crews have contained the fire and are still working to extinguish hot spots.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.