No injuries reported after mobile classroom fire at Suffolk elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a classroom fire at Elephant's Fork Elementary School early Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the call for the fire came in at 6:34 a.m. Crews responded to the school, located at 2316 William Reed Drive, where they found heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom near the school building.

The fire was marked under control at 7:17 a.m. with no injuries reported.

The mobile unit suffered heavy fire and smoke damage, and the department says it is likely a total loss.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

