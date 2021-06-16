No injuries reported after plane catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing at Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A plane caught fire in mid-air and made an emergency landing at the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport late Tuesday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the airport at about 10:20 p.m.

The plane's pilot, Robert W. Soderholm III, and a male passenger were attempting to travel back from Richmond FCI Airport when the plane engine caught fire, forcing an emergency landing. Soderholm was able to land the plane at the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport without incident.

Police say the incident was not a crash but an occurrence.

No injuries were reported.