No injuries reported after Portsmouth Fire Rescue responds to intentionally set fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - No injuries were reported after Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to an intentionally-set fire Wednesday morning.

According to PFR, the fire happened at 1519 Des Moines Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-story residential home with fire coming from the exterior. Fire crews then transitioned to an interior attack and extinguished the fire.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire, crews said.

No victims were found, and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the scene.