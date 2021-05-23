No injuries reported after two-story residence fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire at a two-story residential structure in the city late Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the call for the fire came in at 10:15 p.m. Crews responded to the 2000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, where they found heavy fire visible at the back of the residence.

Crews quickly contained the fire, and salvage and overhaul operations continued until early Sunday morning.

There were no fire service injuries reported, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.