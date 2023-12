HAMPTON, Va. — There was a vehicle fire at on 1-664 North on Friday.

Around 3 p.m., first responders went to mile marker 1.1 in Hampton, near Powhatan Parkway where the car was blocking traffic, according to VDOT.

Tim Berube

The car was not involved in a crash and there were no injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

VDOT says that traffic was reopened completely at 3:53 p.m.