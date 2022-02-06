No injuries reported in late-night Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - No injuries were reported after Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-story house fire late Saturday night.

According to the department, dispatch received a call for a fire in the 6200 block of Harewood Lane at 11:05 p.m. The first fire unit arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m.

Crews reported a two-story house with a working fire in the attic. The attic sustained moderate smoke and fire damage with no extension to the home's main living area.

The home's four occupants evacuated before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians. The four occupants were not displaced and will be staying at the residence.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.