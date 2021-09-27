Watch
No kids allowed: Virginia Zoo hosts adult-only night

Posted at 9:07 PM, Sep 26, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Are you ready for a wild night, kid-free?

Look no further, the Virginia Zoo is hosting an adult-only night on October 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and is exclusively for adults 21-years-old and older only.

The zoo says this night is perfect for a date night or some dedicated time with friends. Food, drink, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

The Zoo Train and exhibits will stay open, however, some areas may be closed, including the ZooFarm, depending on the Zoo’s Covid-safety protocols.

For members, the event will cost $5; for non-members, tickets are $15.

