No one hurt after fishing vessel crashes in James River Tuesday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fishing vessel crashed with a pilot boat in the James River Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened near the Newport News Boat Harbor, according to a press release.

Officials said the 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel known as The Miss Heather, sank after colliding with the Swift, a pilot boat.

The pilot aboard the Swift rescued the two fishermen from The Miss Heather and brought them aboard the pilot boat. The fishing vessel rapidly took on water.

The Coast Guard brought everyone ashore.

No one was hurt, officials said.