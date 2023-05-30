No one hurt after fishing vessel crashes in James River Tuesday morning

Watch Now
Coast Guard responds to boat collision in James River, Virginia
U.S. Coast. Guard photo
A 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel, the Miss Heather, sinks after colliding with a pilot boat near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor, in the James River, Virginia, on May 30, 2023. The pilot aboard the Swift rescued the two fishermen from the Miss Heather and brought them aboard the pilot boat as the fishing vessel rapidly took on water.<br/>
Posted at 6:29 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:29:47-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fishing vessel crashed with a pilot boat in the James River Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened near the Newport News Boat Harbor, according to a press release.

Officials said the 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel known as The Miss Heather, sank after colliding with the Swift, a pilot boat.

The pilot aboard the Swift rescued the two fishermen from The Miss Heather and brought them aboard the pilot boat. The fishing vessel rapidly took on water.

The Coast Guard brought everyone ashore.

No one was hurt, officials said.

