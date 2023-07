HAMPTON, Va. — A Chevrolet Express Van exploded on Interstate 64 in Hampton Roads on Friday.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Settlers Landing Road. Around 4:45 p.m., the van's compressed natural gas tank exploded, according to the Virginia State Police Department.

The force of the explosion shattered all of the van's windows and the windows of the Chevy Malibu traveling beside it. Both drivers lost control of their vehicles.

Luckily, police said no one was hurt.