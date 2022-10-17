Watch Now
No one hurt in Suffolk fire

News 3
Crews respond to a house fire on Blythewood Lane in Suffolk on Oct. 16. No one was hurt.
Posted at 11:24 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 23:24:10-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt after a fire in a kitchen Sunday night.

Around 6:30, crews were called to a home in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane for a residential fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of a home.

Everyone inside the home was out by the time crews got there.

When firefighters entered, they found a fire in the kitchen.

Crews said the fire was contained to the kitchen but the home did have smoke damage.

No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:50 p.m.

