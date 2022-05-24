No one injured after Chesapeake daycare hit by gunfire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired at a daycare and one other business in the area of Southeastern Park in the 4000 block of Airline Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Police told News 3 officers responded to a report of shots fired with two possible gunshot victims in the area at 4:33 p.m.
When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of shots fired but could not confirm there were any victims.
Two nearby businesses, including a daycare, were hit by gunfire. Police say the inside the daycare were children who were being cared for.
No one was injured at either business, police say.
There is no further information.