No one injured after Chesapeake daycare hit by gunfire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired at a daycare and one other business in the area of Southeastern Park in the 4000 block of Airline Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police told News 3 officers responded to a report of shots fired with two possible gunshot victims in the area at 4:33 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of shots fired but could not confirm there were any victims.

Two nearby businesses, including a daycare, were hit by gunfire. Police say the inside the daycare were children who were being cared for.

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor

No one was injured at either business, police say.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.