No one under 17 after dark; Richmond movie theater changes policy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Movieland at Boulevard Square will not allow anyone under 17 years old into the movie theater for showings at or after 7:30 p.m. once a new policy goes into effect starting Friday, according to the theater's parent company Bow Tie Management.

The policy will be in place regardless of the film's rating.

Theater management cited customer requests as the reason behind the age-based policy change.

"One of the elements that separates Bow Tie from large chains is our ability to listen and respond quickly to the needs of our patrons," Bow Tie Management owner and operating partner Joseph Masher said in a statement. "Much like earlier positive changes such as reserved seating, this is another example of the high level of customer service on which we pride ourselves."

While it is unclear whether the company's theaters in cities like New Haven, Connecticut, Aspen, Colorado, and Columbia, South Carolina have similar age policies in place, the Richmond location is the only one where the new policy is displayed in bold on the theater's website.

The Boxoffice Company

Located at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the movie theater complex opened in 2009.

In 2019, the movie theater began serving specialty cocktails in addition to beer, wine, and cider.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

