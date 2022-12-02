No political messages allowed in Yorktown boat parade, organizers say

YORKTOWN, Va. - You may recall this time last year, a certain decorated boat with political messages caused quite a stir in the holiday Yorktown boat parade.

Organizers told News 3, this year, they have a strict rule—no politics are allowed. All boats are subject to review before they're in the parade. Organizers said this year they have 15 boats participating, and they're expecting fewer surprises and more holiday fun.

"It's magnificent what they can do with these boats and what it looks like in the dark when it goes past with all these lights on it, sometimes it doesn't look like a boat at all," said Walt Akers with the Yorktown Foundation.

Akers said the best spot to catch all the action is along Water Street in Yorktown. The parade starts Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

