NOAA moving Marine Operations Center from Norfolk to Rhode Island

NORFOLK, Va. — The Marine Operations Center-Atlantic for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is moving from Norfolk, along Brambleton Avenue, to Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

NOAA confirmed the information to News 3 Tuesday night.

Officials said the decision was based on several studies, including an independent business case analysis from 2017.

"The consolidation will result in more efficient ship operations and long-term cost savings through sharing common capabilities," Keeley Belva, an NOAA spokesperson, told News 3. "This consolidation also aligns with NOAA’s regional facilities plans."

A timeline for the relocation has not yet been announced.

Keeley said NOAA is working with the U.S. Navy on the final moving plans.

"NOAA is planning for and will be taking the personnel actions necessary to implement the eventual move," Keeley said. "There will be no reduction in NOAA ship mission operations in the Norfolk and Chesapeake Bay areas as a result of the relocation."

