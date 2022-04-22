Nominate your favorite individual, group for the 2022 Virginia Governor's Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia leaders want to hear from you for a special series of awards.

You can now nominate a person in your community for the 2022 Virginia Governor's Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. This program is hosted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The nomination period began on Monday, April 18 and ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts, but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve.”

Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers, while group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations.

Winners will be honored in September.

To nominate your winners and learn more about the program, click here.