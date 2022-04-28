Nominate your mom for a dream vacation this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t worry, you still have plenty of time left to get a decent mother’s day present, but what if you could gift her an a vacation getaway?

Right now, short-term home rental company Avant-stay is offering a $10 thousand vacation to one deserving mom or mother figure.

The getaway includes a decked out vacation home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In addition to winning a stay at the vacation home, she will also get credits for dinners, excursions, and in home massages.

Think your mom or mom figure is deserving? You can enter the giveaway contest through May 5 here.

May the best mom win.