Watch
News

Actions

Non-profit hosts drive-thru to hand out pharmaceutical medications at no charge

items.[0].image.alt
NC Med Assist
mobile free pharmacy 2.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 16:01:55-04

WINDSOR, N.C. -- The non-profit organization NC Med Assist will hand out pharmaceutical and over-the-counter medication to the public during its Mobile Free Pharmacy drive-thru on Thursday, May 20.

NC Med Assist – which serves North Carolina residents with medications at no charge – will provide cough and cold medicines, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, among other items.

The drive-thru will be at the Cashie Convention Center located at 118 County Farm Road in Windsor, Bertie County, from 9:00 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The non-profit holds similar drive-thru’s throughout North Carolina to help individuals and their families who may not be able to afford these medications or are uninsured.

“It takes the burden off of them. A lot of people are burdened whether to purchase food or their medicine for their household and that could be prescription medicines or that could be over-the-counter medicines,” Misty Moore, the senior development director for NC Med Assist, told News 3. “Each family walks away with around $100 worth of over-the-counter medicine."

The organization partners with other local organizations throughout the state to help operate the drive-thru and provide the medication. Partners include Vidant Bertie Hospital, which is the partner for this Mobile Free Pharmacy Drive-thru.

Identification will not be required, but individuals will be asked questions in regard to what they need and if they need medication for their families.

The drive-thru’s are normally reserved for North Carolina residents but Moore said those from Virginia are welcome.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections