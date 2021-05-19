Non-profit hosts drive-thru to hand out pharmaceutical medications at no charge

WINDSOR, N.C. -- The non-profit organization NC Med Assist will hand out pharmaceutical and over-the-counter medication to the public during its Mobile Free Pharmacy drive-thru on Thursday, May 20.

NC Med Assist – which serves North Carolina residents with medications at no charge – will provide cough and cold medicines, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, among other items.

The drive-thru will be at the Cashie Convention Center located at 118 County Farm Road in Windsor, Bertie County, from 9:00 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The non-profit holds similar drive-thru’s throughout North Carolina to help individuals and their families who may not be able to afford these medications or are uninsured.

“It takes the burden off of them. A lot of people are burdened whether to purchase food or their medicine for their household and that could be prescription medicines or that could be over-the-counter medicines,” Misty Moore, the senior development director for NC Med Assist, told News 3. “Each family walks away with around $100 worth of over-the-counter medicine."

The organization partners with other local organizations throughout the state to help operate the drive-thru and provide the medication. Partners include Vidant Bertie Hospital, which is the partner for this Mobile Free Pharmacy Drive-thru.

Identification will not be required, but individuals will be asked questions in regard to what they need and if they need medication for their families.

The drive-thru’s are normally reserved for North Carolina residents but Moore said those from Virginia are welcome.

