Inclusion Connections' PawsAbilities store helps adults with special needs enter workforce

The holiday season is a few short months away, and an Olathe nonprofit needs your help to prepare for the season of giving.

Inclusion Connections helps adults with special needs enter the workforce and become independent.

"Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of services available for our special needs community, and especially for those individuals that are 21 [after] they graduate high school," explained Courtney Gebauer, director of community engagement with Inclusion Connections. "We're really trying to branch out and give these people really just being able to live independently and successfully."

Inclusion Connections' "PawsAbilities" store is bridging that gap one stitch at a time.

More than a dozen students living with special needs are put to work inside the store. They can be seen sewing items that are sold inside the store and baking delicious dog treats, all while learning basic skills like how to work as a team and how to become self-sufficient.

The store is routinely seeks T-shirt donations and monetary donations to help broaden their reach and to stock up for the season of giving.

“It's so I can be independent with my friends," said Inclusion Connections student Matthew Horn.

Inclusion Connections recently added a Transition Academy next to its Olathe store. Enrolled students can learn how to do laundry, cook and other independent living tasks.

"Our parents are absolutely loving it, they find that their kids are actually washing their hands, brushing their teeth, flossing, doing all those things that are so important," Gebauer said.

Even though they've expanded, Gebauer said the program continues to see wait lists of people eager to join. Inclusion Connections is looking at expanding the program and building an independent living space for students.

"If we have more money, we'll be able to have more students and be able to help more people in the community," Gebauer said.

Donations to PawsAbilities can be made online HERE.

