Nonprofit to help reunite Virginia Navy officer with her cat stranded in Middle East after return from deployment

A Navy officer, that has recently returned from deployment, needs the community's help to get her cat back home to Virginia that is currently stranded in the Middle East.

Master at Arms Dawn Patterson is hoping to be reunited with her cat, Mr. Grumpuss, after being told she could not bring him home from deployment. She was stationed in Bahrain and was being deployed back home to Virginia. Patterson has served in the Navy for 17 years.

During her fourth deployment overseas, Patterson rescued Mr. Grumpuss, taking him in and getting him back healthy. She said since then they have been inseparable.

When it was time for her return to Virginia, Patterson found out last minute that due to unavoidable logistical complications she couldn't bring home Mr. Grumpuss.

Luckily, Patterson was able to contact a nonprofit, Paws of War, who had one of their rescue partners rush to get the cat. Paws of War is an organization that helps military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans.

“This is a nightmare that nobody who has pets would want to experience,” explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “We were lucky to have someone to foster the cat while we work to raise the funds and make the arrangements to safely get Mr.Grumpuss home and reunited with his Navy officer.”

Now that Patterson is home she is worried about her beloved pet and is working with the nonprofit to get Mr. Grumpuss to America to be reunited with her. Patterson said she won't feel at peace until they are reunited.

“His little grumpy face is always looking up at me when I walk in the door after a hard day at work. His Grumpy face always makes me smile. He is my security blanket,” says MA Dawn Patterson. “I will be so appreciative if Paws of War can help bring him back to me. My baby must be lonely and confused, so I know he will be just as thrilled to see me.”

To help get Mr. Grumpuss back home with Master at Arms Dawn Patterson, click here to donate.