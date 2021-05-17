Nonprofit to provide free over-the-counter medicine during Bertie Co. Mobile Free Pharmacy event

BERTIE Co., N.C. - Nonprofit NC MedAssist and Vidant Bertie Hospital are partnering to hold a Mobile Free Pharmacy event Thursday, May 20, giving away cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies and more to any individual or family in need of medicine.

The drive-thru event will be held at Cashie Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine, and no identification is required.

Participants are highly encouraged to pre-order the medicine they need by clicking here and selecting the event location. Online ordering will be closed at least two days before the event, and NC MedAssist encourages anyone who isn't able to pre-order to come early in the day, as medicine will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” said Sheila Kidwell, director of foundations and communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of allergy season. Our goal in this partnership Vidant Bertie Hospital is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

To volunteer for the Mobile Free Pharmacy event, click here.