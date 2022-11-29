Nonprofits see donations fall, needs rise due to inflation: "It's been a rough year"

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Inflation has hit all of our wallets, but especially those nonprofits who rely solely on donations.

“On top of not getting enough donations, we’re seeing more need come to the door,” said HELP Inc. Executive Director Matthew Stearn.

Stearn said, on Monday, they had 30 people utilize their winter shelter. He said that's 30 mouths to feed and 30 bodies to keep warm.

All of that comes at a price.

"Everything has to be stretched a little thinner," said Stearn.

At Legacy of Hope Foundation in Newport News, it's a similar story.

“It’s been a rough year, it’s been a challenging year," said Executive Director Teresa Lassiter.

Lassiter said they're in the middle of a renovation to try to create a center to help even more people. But she said you can't do that without money.

“Donations have not been what we would have hoped,” said Lassiter.

Legacy of Hope Foundation provides food, clothing and youth programs. She said they have people come from as far away as Williamsburg and Virginia Beach to use their services.

“Last year the Legacy of Hope helped 200 families, this year we’re over 500 families, so the need is definitely there,” said Lassiter.

For more information or to donate to HELP Inc, click here. For more information or to donate to Legacy of Hope, click here.

