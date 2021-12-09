Noose, Confederate flag found hanging from utility line near Knotts Island

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Deputies are investigating after a noose and Confederate flag were found in the area of Knotts Island on Monday.

A Currituck County Deputy said around 6:30 a.m., a rope was seen draped over a utility line located over the water at 572 Marsh Causeway (Knotts Island Bridge).

The Deputy found a Confederate Flag and a noose attached to the rope.

Officials said the rope and flag were removed from the utility line soon after it was discovered.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and asks if anyone has information that may lead to the person or persons responsible for the act to contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-8204 or Currituck County Communications at 252-232-2216.

