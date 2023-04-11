Watch Now
Norfolk 911 dispatch center & other phone lines down; here are the numbers to call instead

Crime Police Lights Colors Night Generic
Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 11, 2023
On the morning of Tuesday, April 11, the City of Norfolk said its 911 dispatch center and non-emergency phone lines are “experiencing technical issues.”

However, you can still get in touch with one of the city’s 911 dispatchers.

Below is a list of numbers you can call to reach a 911 dispatcher, as provided by the city:

  • 757-274-5128
  • 757-274-5126
  • 757-274-5131
  • 757-274-5124
  • 757-274-5129
  • 757-274-5071
  • 757-274-5072
  • 757-274-5114
  • 757-274-5130
  • 757-274-5127

News 3 will update this story once Norfolk’s 911 and non-emergency phone lines are working again.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

