Norfolk 911 dispatch center & other phone lines down; here are the numbers to call instead

On the morning of Tuesday, April 11, the City of Norfolk said its 911 dispatch center and non-emergency phone lines are “experiencing technical issues.”
However, you can still get in touch with one of the city’s 911 dispatchers.
Below is a list of numbers you can call to reach a 911 dispatcher, as provided by the city:
- 757-274-5128
- 757-274-5126
- 757-274-5131
- 757-274-5124
- 757-274-5129
- 757-274-5071
- 757-274-5072
- 757-274-5114
- 757-274-5130
- 757-274-5127
News 3 will update this story once Norfolk’s 911 and non-emergency phone lines are working again.