Norfolk 911 dispatch center & other phone lines down; here are the numbers to call instead

On the morning of Tuesday, April 11, the City of Norfolk said its 911 dispatch center and non-emergency phone lines are “experiencing technical issues.”

However, you can still get in touch with one of the city’s 911 dispatchers.

Below is a list of numbers you can call to reach a 911 dispatcher, as provided by the city:



757-274-5128

757-274-5126

757-274-5131

757-274-5124

757-274-5129

757-274-5071

757-274-5072

757-274-5114

757-274-5130

757-274-5127

News 3 will update this story once Norfolk’s 911 and non-emergency phone lines are working again.