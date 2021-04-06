Norfolk Airport officers seize hand gun found at checkpoint

NORFOLK, Va. - Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport found an unloaded .40 caliber handgun at a checkpoint.

Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the weapon from the Camden, New Jersey man, and cited him on weapons charges. The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. Additionally, the man faces a federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can reach thousands of dollars depending on the circumstances. This applies whether the passenger has a concealed gun carry permit or not.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted here . If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they properly store the gun and if their airline ticket indicates the gun has been checked and will be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

You can find more details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted here.

Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

