Norfolk Airport to host job fair for multiple part-time & full-time positions

Posted at 5:06 PM, May 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk International Airport is holding a job fair for the airport's several open part-time and full-time positions.

On Monday and Tuesday, Norfolk Airport's tenant companies are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Interviews will be held on Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Arrivals Terminal near baggage carousel 5.

Free parking will be offered to applicants in any long-term garage.

The following companies are hiring for the following positions:

Winner Aviation (Allegiant Air)

  • Ground Operations Agents
  • Customer Service Agents

Delta Global Services (Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)

  • Ground Operations Agents
  • Customer Service Agents

HMSHost – Airport Restaurants

  • Starbucks Baristas
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Cashiers

Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores

  • Cashiers
  • Stock/Inventory Clerks

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

  • Drivers
  • Auto Detailers
  • Return Agents
  • Customer Experience Representatives

Huntleigh USA – Skycap Services

  • Dispatcher
  • Customer Service Agents

Transportation Security Administration

  • Transportation Security Officers

All applicants should bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of a resume.

Applicants should be prepared for interviews and a possible immediate job offer, conditional on a successful ten-year background check.

