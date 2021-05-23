Norfolk Airport to host job fair for multiple part-time & full-time positions

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk International Airport is holding a job fair for the airport's several open part-time and full-time positions.

On Monday and Tuesday, Norfolk Airport's tenant companies are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Interviews will be held on Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Arrivals Terminal near baggage carousel 5.

Free parking will be offered to applicants in any long-term garage.

The following companies are hiring for the following positions:

Winner Aviation (Allegiant Air)



Ground Operations Agents

Customer Service Agents

Delta Global Services (Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)



Ground Operations Agents

Customer Service Agents

HMSHost – Airport Restaurants



Starbucks Baristas

Cooks

Dishwashers

Cashiers

Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores



Cashiers

Stock/Inventory Clerks

Enterprise Rent-A-Car



Drivers

Auto Detailers

Return Agents

Customer Experience Representatives

Huntleigh USA – Skycap Services



Dispatcher

Customer Service Agents

Transportation Security Administration



Transportation Security Officers

All applicants should bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of a resume.

Applicants should be prepared for interviews and a possible immediate job offer, conditional on a successful ten-year background check.

