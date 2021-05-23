Norfolk Airport to host job fair for multiple part-time & full-time positions

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk International Airport is holding a job fair for the airport's several open part-time and full-time positions.
On Monday and Tuesday, Norfolk Airport's tenant companies are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.
Interviews will be held on Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Arrivals Terminal near baggage carousel 5.
Free parking will be offered to applicants in any long-term garage.
The following companies are hiring for the following positions:
Winner Aviation (Allegiant Air)
- Ground Operations Agents
- Customer Service Agents
Delta Global Services (Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents
- Customer Service Agents
HMSHost – Airport Restaurants
- Starbucks Baristas
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Cashiers
Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores
- Cashiers
- Stock/Inventory Clerks
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Drivers
- Auto Detailers
- Return Agents
- Customer Experience Representatives
Huntleigh USA – Skycap Services
- Dispatcher
- Customer Service Agents
Transportation Security Administration
- Transportation Security Officers
All applicants should bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of a resume.
Applicants should be prepared for interviews and a possible immediate job offer, conditional on a successful ten-year background check.