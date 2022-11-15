Watch Now
Norfolk Animal Adoption Center waiving adoption fees for their 'We're Stuffed' campaign

Norfolk Animal Care Center
Adoptable dog Duece waits for his forever home.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 15, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center says they are stuffed!

The shelter says they are full of adoptable dogs, cats and small animals waiting for their new families.

As Thanksgiving approaches the shelter is celebrating the season by encouraging people and families to adopt.

The NACC is waiving all animal adoption fees through November 30 for its “We’re Stuffed” Thanksgiving adoption special.

Another bonus they're running is including spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchipping and more.

View adoptable animals online by clicking here.

