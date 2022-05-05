Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center extends shelter hours as kennels fill to capacity

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center currently has a critical need for adoptions, as the warmer weather means the shelter's kennels are filling.

According to the NACC, there is limited space left in the kennel for incoming dogs — so if you're interested, now is a great time to bring a furry friend home.

If you're unable to commit to adopting a dog at this time, NACC is also searching for dog fosters to take adoptable dogs into their homes until their forever families are found.

The NACC will provide all necessary supplies and medical care for foster families. To learn more about the foster program, email fosterNACC@norfolk.gov.

The shelter is also accepting volunteer applications for those who want to help but are unable to house an animal. You can email volunteerNACC@norfolk.gov for details on volunteer orientation.

To help with the increased need for adoptions and foster homes, the NACC is extending its hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The shelter will now be open from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road. You can reach the shelter at 757-441-5505 or email nacc@norfolk.gov for more information.

To view the shelter's website, click here.