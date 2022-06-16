Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center offering discounted pet adoptions through July 1 to help clear shelters

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering discounted animal adoptions as the center works to clear its kennels.

According to the NACC, the center is currently at critical capacity. The "Summer is Cooler with Pets" promotion is being offered to encourage families and individuals to adopt some of the center's available animals, with adoptions available for $35 each through July 1, 2022.

If you're not able to adopt at this time, the NACC said it's also in need of foster parents and in-center volunteets.

To view all the center's available animals, click here.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent to an animal in need, email fosterNACC@norfolk.gov.

To learn about becoming a volunteer with the NACC, email volunteerNACC@norfolk.gov to get details on volunteer orientation.

Adoption hours are below:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays

2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Fridays

2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays

Noon - 4:30 p.m.

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road. You can reach the shelter at 757-441-5505 or email nacc@norfolk.gov for more information.