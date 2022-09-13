Norfolk Animal Care Center holds adoption special “Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life,” waiving fees for September

NORFOLK, Va. - It’s that time of the year! Norfolk Animal Care Center says it’s time to “Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life” with a special adoption promotion they have until the end of September.

“To celebrate the season and encourage individuals and families to adopt, NACC is waiving all dog adoption fees September 10 – 30,“ the Norfolk Animal Care Center says in a release.

Located at 5585 Sabre Road in Norfolk, the Norfolk Animal Care Center is a temporary home to so many dogs and cats waiting to find their forever home. You can see the adoptable pets on the center’s website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Fall’s fresh air nature walks and cozy football afternoons are a lot more fun with dogs, and there are so many wonderful canine companions waiting to meet you,” says the center.

Adoption hours for the Norfolk Animal Care Center can be found below:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Fridays: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: Noon - 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is currently at critical capacity and homes are urgently needed for the animals.