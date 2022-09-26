Norfolk Animal Care Center limits intakes, quarantining due to CPV exposure

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is now limiting intakes, testing all dogs, and quarantining as needed in response to Canine Parvovirus (CPV) exposure.

On Thursday, NACC admitted a stray dog that was found running around Norfolk. On Sunday, September 25, the dog showed symptoms of CPV and the test came back positive.

The shelter's veterinarian, Dr. Kyra Kelly, made the decision to euthanize the dog to protect the shelter population from further spread.

Due to the known exposure and open facility setup, all dogs currently housed in the shelter will undergo testing. Dogs with lower immunity will be vaccinated, quarantined, and closely monitored for at least 14 days. Dogs with higher immunity test results will be categorized as unexposed and eligible for adoption.

NACC has implemented the following:

Deep cleaning of the dog floor area using Rescue (Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide), a shelter disinfectant cleaner and bleach. All cleaners have been diluted to a ratio that kills CPV.

Vaccinated all dogs (Distemper DHPP) to provide more protection.

Categorizing all shelter dogs as infected, exposed and unexposed.

NACC will only accept stray animals and owner surrenders on an emergency, case-by-case basis, during this 14-day period.

NACC is closed for dog adoption viewing until Thursday, September 29. NACC continues to be open for cat and small mammal adoption.

