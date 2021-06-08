Norfolk announces return of festivals including jazz, wine festival after hiatus due to pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. - After a nearly two-year hiatus of large events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norfolk has announced the return of several festivals including the jazz festival and the wine festival.

Norfolk Festevents announced Tuesday its 2021 Season of Events that will take place at Town Point Park, Ocean View Beach Park, and TowneBank Fountain Park.

“We are excited to host the region’s diverse communities together and in person at the peoples’ parks, Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park for some traditional favorites and new programming,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody.

The official calendar kicks off on July 4 with its fireworks display. Other events scheduled include the Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival on July 24 and the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival on August 20 and August 21.

Norfolk's jazz festival is Hampton Roads’ longest-running outdoor jazz festival, and will feature a star-studded lineup with the David Sanborn Electric Band, Boney James, Spyro Gyra, the True Legends of Jazz, and many more.

For the complete lineup, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

In September, a new festival is coming to the area.

The debut for the NashFest Music & Food Festival is slated for September 18. It is a one-day festival celebrating the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville, including national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, line dancing, craft beer and whiskey tastings, interactive experiences, and much more.

TOWN POINT PARK 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



EVENT DATES Juneteenth in the Park Saturday, June 19 Fourth Of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group Sunday, July 4 Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival Saturday, July 24 VSO Concert in the Park presented by TowneBank in partnership with the Patricia & Douglas Perry Foundation Sunday, July 25 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21 NashFest Music & Food Festival Saturday, September 18 Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health Saturday, October 2 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17 Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace Saturday, December 4

At Ocean View Beach Park, the TGOV series returns with themed entertainment every Friday evening in July and August, while the Big Bands on the Bay series begins on Sunday, June 20, and continues every Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

EVENT DATES Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, June 20 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, June 27 Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration (Wonderland) [Rock/Pop] Friday, July 2 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, July 4 TGOV Beach Party (Tidewater Drive) [Beach Music] Friday, July 9 Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, July 11 Taste Of VA On The Bay (Jesse Chong) [Rock/Reggae] Friday, July 16 Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, July 18 TGOV Backyard BBQ (The River Boyz) [Country/Classic Rock] Friday, July 23 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, July 25 TGOV Reggae On The Bay (Band: TBD) Friday, July 30 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 1 TGOV Backyard BBQ (Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos) Friday, August 6 Big Bands On The Bay (The Khedive Notables Dance Band) Sunday, August 8 TGOV Family Fun & Movie Night (Movie: TBD) Friday, August 13 Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, August 15 TGOV Salsa Night (Tumbao Salsero Orchestra) [Latin/Salsa] Friday, August 20 Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, August 22 TGOV Beach Party (Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels) [Beach Music] Friday, August 27 Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 29 Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, September 5

TowneBank Fountain Park, which is located alongside Town Point Park and Waterside Marina, will offer daily, family-oriented activities during the summer months. Beginning July 2, daily operations, aside from Mondays (open on Monday, July 5th, and Monday, September 6th), will continue until early September.