Norfolk announces return of festivals including jazz, wine festival after hiatus due to pandemic

Festevents
CONCERT, Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:28:36-04

NORFOLK, Va. - After a nearly two-year hiatus of large events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norfolk has announced the return of several festivals including the jazz festival and the wine festival.

Norfolk Festevents announced Tuesday its 2021 Season of Events that will take place at Town Point Park, Ocean View Beach Park, and TowneBank Fountain Park.

“We are excited to host the region’s diverse communities together and in person at the peoples’ parks, Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park for some traditional favorites and new programming,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody.

The official calendar kicks off on July 4 with its fireworks display. Other events scheduled include the Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival on July 24 and the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival on August 20 and August 21.

Norfolk's jazz festival is Hampton Roads’ longest-running outdoor jazz festival, and will feature a star-studded lineup with the David Sanborn Electric Band, Boney James, Spyro Gyra, the True Legends of Jazz, and many more.

For the complete lineup, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

In September, a new festival is coming to the area.

The debut for the NashFest Music & Food Festival is slated for September 18. It is a one-day festival celebrating the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville, including national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, line dancing, craft beer and whiskey tastings, interactive experiences, and much more.

TOWN POINT PARK 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

EVENTDATES
Juneteenth in the ParkSaturday, June 19
Fourth Of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto GroupSunday, July 4
Norfolk Latino Music & Food FestivalSaturday, July 24
VSO Concert in the Park presented by TowneBank in partnership with the Patricia & Douglas Perry FoundationSunday, July 25
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima HealthFriday & Saturday, August 20 & 21
NashFest Music & Food FestivalSaturday, September 18
Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima HealthSaturday, October 2
Fall Town Point Virginia Wine FestivalSaturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17
Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas MarketplaceSaturday, December 4

At Ocean View Beach Park, the TGOV series returns with themed entertainment every Friday evening in July and August, while the Big Bands on the Bay series begins on Sunday, June 20, and continues every Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

OCEAN VIEW BEACH PARK 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

EVENTDATES
Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing)Sunday, June 20
Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra)Sunday, June 27
Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration (Wonderland) [Rock/Pop]Friday, July 2
Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra)Sunday, July 4
TGOV Beach Party (Tidewater Drive) [Beach Music]Friday, July 9
Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band)Sunday, July 11
Taste Of VA On The Bay (Jesse Chong) [Rock/Reggae]Friday, July 16
Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing)Sunday, July 18
TGOV Backyard BBQ (The River Boyz) [Country/Classic Rock]Friday, July 23
Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra)Sunday, July 25
TGOV Reggae On The Bay (Band: TBD)Friday, July 30
Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra)Sunday, August 1
TGOV Backyard BBQ (Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos)Friday, August 6
Big Bands On The Bay (The Khedive Notables Dance Band)Sunday, August 8
TGOV Family Fun & Movie Night (Movie: TBD)Friday, August 13
Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band)Sunday, August 15
TGOV Salsa Night (Tumbao Salsero Orchestra) [Latin/Salsa]Friday, August 20
Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing)Sunday, August 22
TGOV Beach Party (Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels) [Beach Music]Friday, August 27
Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra)Sunday, August 29
Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra)Sunday, September 5

TowneBank Fountain Park, which is located alongside Town Point Park and Waterside Marina, will offer daily, family-oriented activities during the summer months. Beginning July 2, daily operations, aside from Mondays (open on Monday, July 5th, and Monday, September 6th), will continue until early September.

Detailed ticket information and tickets can be purchased here.

