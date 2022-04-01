Norfolk announces two-day event in April to help jobseekers jump start new careers

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is giving job seekers the opportunity to find new employment by hosting two public service career fairs at MacArthur Center in April.

The city will be showcasing a variety of fields for applicants to apply for, and is collaborating with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Norfolk Works to provide two "Interview Techniques" workshops to help job seekers prepare for jobs.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the career fair applicants can learn about employment opportunities, requirements and application processes, and next steps for various departments in the city. Kiosks and officials will be present to help job seekers walk through the online application process if needed, the city said.

The city will have 20 job titles that hold over 260 current openings form city departments. These positions will hold interviews during the fair and can lead to possible on-the-spot job offers.

The two interview preparation workshops will be held before the career fairs and will give job seekers tips on what to expect during an interview. An in-person workshop will be held April 13 at the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center at 2p.m. The virtual workshop will be held via Zoom on April 13 at 6 p.m. Registration is open to the public.

