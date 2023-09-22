Watch Now
Norfolk apartment fire displaces 6 people

Norfolk Fire-Rescue
Posted at 10:23 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 22:23:32-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Six people are displaced after an apartment fire in Norfolk on Thursday.

The fire was reported at the 7900 block of Diggs Roads. at 4 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Norfolk Fire-Rescue found heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit bedroom fire.

Flames progressed up the outside of the building and into the attic, but crews had the fire under control at 4:46 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

There were no injuries, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. A total of three apartments were affected by the fire.

