Norfolk apartment fire displaces 6 people

NORFOLK, Va. — Six people are displaced after an apartment fire in Norfolk on Thursday.

The fire was reported at the 7900 block of Diggs Roads. at 4 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Norfolk Fire-Rescue found heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit bedroom fire.

Flames progressed up the outside of the building and into the attic, but crews had the fire under control at 4:46 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

There were no injuries, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. A total of three apartments were affected by the fire.