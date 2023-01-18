Norfolk Arts looking for artists to contribute to mural, event

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all artists in Hampton Roads!

Norfolk Arts is seeking artists to contribute to a community mural and event.

The arts organization says it is looking to assemble a team of muralists, theatre experts, performers, literary artists, videographers and technical artists to “design and create a mural and a multidisciplinary event that will engage the community and create a sense of place in a Norfolk neighborhood.”

The project will be completed with $10,000 worth of funds. According to the organization, the mural event will take place in the Berkley neighborhood, Ocean View near 1st View and West Ocean View Avenue or near 35th Street and Colley Avenue.

Interested artists can apply here. The application deadline is Feb. 22.