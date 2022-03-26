Watch
Norfolk auto body shop damaged by fire involving 3 vehicles

Norfolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 16:26:38-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on 26th Street Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. and when they arrived they found three vehicles involved, which had spread to the auto body store, located at 1101 E 26th St as well.

Officials say the wind was a contributing factor to the spread of the fire, but they were able to prevent the spread of fire to any additional exposures.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused major damage to the auto body store.

The fire was called under control at 3:28 p.m. Crews are currently in the process of clearing up now.

The fire remains under investigation.

