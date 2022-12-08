Norfolk-based Navy squadron HM-14 taking its final flight

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s the end of an era for an elite team of sailors.

The HM-14 squadron, known as Vanguard took its final flight Thursday afternoon.

Sr. Chief Michael Sisler, one of the air crewmen, has spent most of his storied 26-year-career on the helicopter. This last hurrah is bittersweet.

“It’s huge for me,” Sisler said. “I’m very excited and very honored to be on this last flight. It’s been such a big part of my life, but it’s definitely sad to see it go.”

The historic team will soon no longer exist. HM-14 is phasing out and joining forces with another Naval unit, HM–15.

HM-14’s Commanding Officer Nicklaus Smith, better known by his callsign, Cheddar Bob, said it’s a way to save money as the crew moves toward newer, more modern operations.

The mission, however, will stay the same – finding and removing mines from waterways

“This squadron has operated on every continent of the world from ‘78 onwards,” said Commander Smith. “We’ve operated on nearly every class of ship in terms of amphibious ships. We’ve been a part of numerous combat operations across the globe.”

Based out of Naval Station Norfolk, the Vanguard team has been a mainstay for decades. Its history dates back nearly 45 years. They’ve taken part in three wars, helped countries like Taiwan and Haiti after disasters, and even carried a vice president on a tour of the Arabian Gulf.

Smith “Cheddar Bob,” who’s piloting the last flight, is taking it all in.

“It’s a little bittersweet, but we’re very proud and we’ve embraced our legacy, all of the sailors that have gone before us to do this mission,” Smith said.

The HM-53E helicopter, known as the Sea Dragon, will also be phased out over the next couple of years. The full transition of the crew will be done by the summer of 2023.

