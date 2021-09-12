Norfolk Botanical Garden breaks ground on Garden of Tomorrow; Construction to begin early 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Botanical Garden is celebrating breaking ground on a brand-new addition to its grounds: the Garden of Tomorrow.

Construction on the Garden of Tomorrow, which will include the Brock Parking Garden and Entry Pavilion, the Perry Conservatory and the Hall Water Education & Rowing Center, will begin in early 2022, but four honorees used golden shovels to break the first ground September 1.

According to Garden staff, this is the largest project in the Garden's history, and will change the entry experience from guests sitting in line at the tollbooth to walking through an admissions area inside the new entry pavilion, being "immersed in the Garden the second they step out of their vehicles."

The new additions were designed by Virginia Beach-based Dills Architects. The Garden's president says though the new construction means more buildings on the grounds, there will also be additional green space.

“While our building footprint expands significantly, so will planted green space,” said Michael P. Desplaines, NBG president & CEO. “We will have a much greener footprint – we’ll be even greener than before."

The project comes as the Garden's attendance has increased over the past five years, with more than 16,000 current members marking a record for the Garden.

