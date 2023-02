NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month with free admission on select days.

The Garden is highlighting the efforts of more than 200 African American workers who planted the first azaleas at the Garden in the 1930s.

You can get in free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of the next three Thursdays—Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.

You'll need to reserve your free entry before arriving.