Norfolk candle maker creates 'Full of Pride' candle to support LGBTQ community

NORFOLK, Va. - People and businesses across Hampton Roads are celebrating Pride Month.

Brandon Brinkley, a Norfolk candle maker, is using his skills to provide support to the LGBTQ community with a new candle called "Full of Pride."

"The pride flag is all about a support group for parents and families going through the coming out process. So it's helped me with that. And then giving back I think of myself as a kid what I would have wanted I would have liked to see an adult out there speaking up," Brinkley said.

Brinkley also says $3 from every candle will be donated to the LGBT Life Center in Hampton Roads.

