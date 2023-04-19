Norfolk Church youth group leader sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday to 7 years in prison for traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Charles Willoughby III, 39, served as a youth group leader at New Life Worship Center (NLWC) in Norfolk.

From 2006 to 2012, court records say Willoughby routinely groomed minor teenage girls who were part of the church’s youth program in order to attempt to sexually abuse them.

On June 26, 2012, Jane Doe, who was then 15 years old, and other youth group members boarded a chartered bus from NLWC to travel to Georgia for a national church youth group conference. Willoughby served as one of the chaperones.

While on the bus there, Willoughby forced Jane Doe to engage in a sexual act, court records show. Jane Doe did not disclose the abuse until 2018, and other victims were identified after that disclosure.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Derek W. Gordon, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C.; and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Yusi and Megan Montoya prosecuted the case.