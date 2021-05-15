Norfolk City Council approves city's $1.5 billion budget

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council approved the city’s $1.5 billion budget on Tuesday.

City officials say the city's revenue remains significantly below pre-COVID projections and the FY 2022 financial plan's goal is to help the city recover.

Norfolk Public Schools saw an $8.6 million funding increase to go towards boosting the starting pay and providing teachers with a 5% raise.

City workers such as 911 operators, firefighters, and police will also see a raise.

The budget also covers funding for summer youth programming and resources to resume the Norfolk Emerging Leaders (NEL) program next spring and summer.

The city's proposed budget will provide an increase in funds for street maintenance, median beautification, and median fencing, and the creation of a new robust litter removal program.

This year's budget will also allocate funds for affordable housing and community development and coastal resilience.

For more information on the budget, click here.